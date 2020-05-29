AEW tapes next week’s Dynamite, note on Shida’s title win

– AEW taped next week’s show last night, so it would make sense for Mike Tyson to stay for that show. The logical thing would be some kind of a blow-off with Tyson and Jericho, whether a worked boxing match or a multi-person match, and hold it off for PPV. The next PPV isn’t until 9/5.

– There was some mention of Hikaru Shida capturing the AEW Women’s title to honor the late Hana Kimura, who she knew. But Shida, who was scheduled to win on the show all along and could have just gone along with the theme, said in social media that the win was not in tribute to Kimura.

source: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter