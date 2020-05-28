Hulk Hogan & Undertaker Get FOCO Bobbleheads

FOCO has announced new officially licensed bobbleheads of WWE legends The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan, which will be sold at $40 each. You can pre-order the bobbleheads here and here. The projected delivery date for both is August.

FOCO Senior Licensing Manager Matthew Katz said of the Hogan bobblehead: “As far as WWE legends go, perhaps none are more legendary than Hulk Hogan. His success in the ring and ability to connect with the audience has made him an icon in WWE history, and we are confident Hulkamaniacs everywhere will be eager to add this limited edition bobblehead to their collections.”

He added of the Undertaker bobblehead: “For nearly 30 years, The Undertaker has been one of the most captivating characters and astounding in-ring performers in the WWE. His success in the ring and ability to thrill the audience has made him an unforgettable part of WWE history, and we are confident members of the WWE Universe will be eager to add this limited edition bobblehead to their collections.”