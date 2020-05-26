WWE adds NXT and Performance Center stars as crowd on Raw

WWE stole an idea from AEW’s playbook and put members from NXT and the WWE Performance Center as fans in the crowd last night on Raw, something that will be used on Smackdown as well.

The difference from Dynamite is that WWE put up a plexiglass barrier at ringside as well along the entrance ramp which adds another layer of protection. This was the first time that some background noise was added to the show since WWE went to empty arena shows in March.

Those assigned to be part of the show were standing feet away from each other, keeping social distancing rules in place. Raw commentator Tom Phillips also said that everyone was tested as well.

It will be interesting to see if the same concept will be used for NXT tomorrow. NXT is taped at Full Sail University in Winter Park rather than the WWE Performance Center.