Video: Deonna Purrazzo Arrives on IMPACT!

May 26, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Via Scott Porter’s Impact recap:

Deonna Purrazzo vignette. The former NXT performer, says it is now her time to no longer be ignored. She says she is the Virtuoso. She is talking to the camera close up, using very eloquent words, almost talking down to the listener.

  1. Uncle Jasper says:
    May 27, 2020 at 12:27 pm

    Really? Who cares about this wannabe wrestler? Send her back to developmental to get a new gimmick, and some talent.

  2. steve says:
    May 27, 2020 at 8:21 pm

    I hope Deonna Purrazzo can stick with Impact and rise up the ranks

