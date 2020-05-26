Video: Deonna Purrazzo Arrives on IMPACT!
Via Scott Porter’s Impact recap:
Deonna Purrazzo vignette. The former NXT performer, says it is now her time to no longer be ignored. She says she is the Virtuoso. She is talking to the camera close up, using very eloquent words, almost talking down to the listener.
⚡️ “@DeonnaPurrazzo Arrived on IMPACT!”https://t.co/Y6B9SGcne1
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 27, 2020
I’ll see you soon @IMPACTWRESTLING…#Virtuosa 👁 pic.twitter.com/VX72DsLhSC
— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) May 27, 2020
Really? Who cares about this wannabe wrestler? Send her back to developmental to get a new gimmick, and some talent.
I hope Deonna Purrazzo can stick with Impact and rise up the ranks