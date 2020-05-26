Tony Khan held a Memorial Day party for friends and employees

May 26, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
AEW employees ARE friends.
AEW Friends ARE employees.
So responsible and great social distancing………….
AEW is SO completely different than WWE, and that’s what they want to project. It’s more relaxed, and a better place to work, and workers can make compareable money. More wrestlers will go to AEW in the future. Will they eventually go back to WWE? Maybe… in the future. But right now, AEW is looking like a much better option. This actually COULD be the downfall of WWE. Oh, and of course if you didn’t notice, WWE is now using their talents as audience members, like AEW has been doing from day 1 of this whole coronavirus bull*hit.
