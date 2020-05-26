Tammy Sytch: “Good bye Facebook”
Tammy Stych posted the following on her Facebook page:
So I was put in Facebook jail for my posts the day before yesterday because some asshole complained, and since I obviously have a rat on my page leaking my sh-t to websites and twisting my words, I’m going back to being a complete asshole and not posting ANYTHING personal anymore. No food posts, no opinions, no happy pictures of things I love. I will only post to publicize my business ventures and booked events from this point forward. Y’all fucked up and ruined it. Also, to all of you talentless piece of sh-t indie girls who think they can run their mouths about me on Facebook and think I won’t know about it, you’ve got another thing coming. Sorry you suck so bad that you’ve never made it, not my fault. Don’t hate the player… and PLEASE Let me see you in person somewhere. Please. Then again, I won’t because you suck and can’t get bookings. Good bye Facebook.
What a shame she didn’t say goodbye world.
@Dragon
How will she get attention if she goes away?
Doesn’t she mean those indie girls haven’t made it because they haven’t sucked ENOUGH? But she’d know more about that, I guess. Oh well, guess this means more time in her incarceration/rehab schedule.
Telling someone they should say goodbye to the world. That’s a nice thing to say.
She’s not going anywhere lol. She’ll still be on Facebook – she wants that money! Anything she can do to make money, at this point.