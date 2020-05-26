Stardom issues another statement on the death of Hana Kimura

Stardom issued another statement on the passing of Hana Kimura, who died of an apparent suicide on May 23.

The company wrote that according to a police report, there does not to appear any foul play and they would not publish anything else regarding the cause of death because the family wishes to keep it private. “We do not plan to announce the details here in any press conferences or news releases,” the statement said.

Stardom also urged members of the media to refrain from trying to interview the family or those who work with Stardom and also to refrain from visiting Kimura’s family at their home, the offices and dojo of Stardom, and any of the homes of the stars who wrestle for the promotion.

Information regarding the funeral will be kept private as well in according to the wishes of the family and no date, time, or place will be announced, although there will be a memorial service open for fans.

“The bereaving family expresses their deep gratitude to the fans who supported Hana Kimura, and although the date and time of the event is currently undecided due to the Coronavirus situation, a memorial service for Hana Kimura will be held,” the statement concluded.