Source: Riddle to be called up to the main roster

Dave Meltzer reported last night that Matt Riddle would be called up to the main roster. Mike Johnson reports that Riddle will be on Smackdown and he worked on one of the two Smackdown tapings last night.

Meltzer added this morning that he’s also hearing Riddle is headed to Smackdown and then speculated he’s probably not on RAW because Brock does not like him.