Source: Riddle to be called up to the main roster
Dave Meltzer reported last night that Matt Riddle would be called up to the main roster. Mike Johnson reports that Riddle will be on Smackdown and he worked on one of the two Smackdown tapings last night.
Meltzer added this morning that he’s also hearing Riddle is headed to Smackdown and then speculated he’s probably not on RAW because Brock does not like him.
Insert obvious “what does it matter, Lesnar’s never there anyway” comment here. 🙂
Say goodbye to good Riddle matches. It’s sad to see people called up because they usually get screwed over but things have been different with Theory, Garza, Baszler, Forgotten Sons, Thorne & Vink. So who knows, also imagine the money Vince could save by ditching Lesnar, I know of NO ONE who wants him around.