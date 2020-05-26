Rey Mysterio’s announcement ceremony for Raw

May 26, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

One Response

  1. MRK says:
    May 26, 2020 at 5:31 pm

    I can only see this going 2 ways:
    1. It’s a way to set up Seth Vs Rey at Backlash, which may be for Rey’s mask.
    2. He is actually retiring from active competition & he’s gonna manage his son against Seth.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Eva Marie

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal