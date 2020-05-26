Raw Women’s title match set for Backlash 2020

The fourth match on the Backlash card was made official last night with the Raw Women’s title on the line as Asuka defends against number one contender Nia Jax.

Jax defeated NXT champion Charlotte Flair and Natalya in a triple threat match to earn the shot. Jax pinned Natalya following a Samoan Drop in a 15-minute match.

This will be Asuka’s first title defense since winning the title at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view. The title was handed over to her the next day by Becky Lynch who announced she was pregnant and was going away.

Other matches on the card so far include Randy Orton vs Edge, Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley for the WWE title, and Braun Strowman vs The Miz and John Morrison in a handicap match for the Universal title.