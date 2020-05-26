Kairi Sane reportedly injured at the Raw taping

May 26, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE taped next week’s episode of RAW today and there was an injury scare during a women’s match.

During a match with Nia Jax, Kairi Sane suffered a cut on her head while outside the ring. The news comes by the way of Fightful Select, who says that the match was temporarily stopped so that the Japanese wrestler could receive medical attention. After getting aid, the match was resumed and quickly wrapped up.

The severity of Sane’s injury is currently unknown. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion has previously suffered concussions in the ring.

One Response

  1. Kyle Christie says:
    May 26, 2020 at 10:30 pm

    We haven’t seen this yet so we don’t know exactly what’s happened but what is it gonna take for WWE to punish Nia Jax for her reckless behaviour?

