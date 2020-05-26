Kairi Sane reportedly injured at the Raw taping

WWE taped next week’s episode of RAW today and there was an injury scare during a women’s match.

During a match with Nia Jax, Kairi Sane suffered a cut on her head while outside the ring. The news comes by the way of Fightful Select, who says that the match was temporarily stopped so that the Japanese wrestler could receive medical attention. After getting aid, the match was resumed and quickly wrapped up.

The severity of Sane’s injury is currently unknown. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion has previously suffered concussions in the ring.