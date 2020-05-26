Jordynne Grace & Zack Ryder File for New Trademarks

– PWInsider reports that Matt Cardona, the former Zack Ryder, has filed to trademark “MAJOR PLAYER” for:

G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Pants; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

– PWInsider reports that Jordynne Grace applied to trademark “THE HOSSETTE” for:

G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Pants; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts

G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes