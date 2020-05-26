Drew Gulak signs new WWE deal

PWInsider.com is reporting that Drew Gulak has signed a new WWE deal and is expected to be part of Smackdown this coming Friday.

Gulak surprisingly found himself out of a deal a few weeks ago after he wrestled Daniel Bryan and was then swiftly moved to the Alumni section of WWE.COM. Gulak apparently wanted an increase in his deal and WWE refused the pay rise. With negotiations going until the very last minute, his contract eventually lapsed. The former Cruiserweight champion is now back on the active roster for Smackdown on WWE.COM.

The 33-year-old Gulak has stepped up lately and his program with Daniel Bryan received a lot of praise from fans. He has been working with WWE since 2016.