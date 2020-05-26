Arnold Schwarzenegger pays his respects to Shad Gaspard

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger paid his respects to Shad Gaspard today and posted a photo on Twitter on his bike stopping by a memorial in front of Advanced Athletics gym in Venice, California.

“On my bike ride today I stopped to pay respects to Shad Gaspard. He was such a positive force in the gym and the world. He was a hero in bodybuilding, a hero in wrestling, and the moment he told lifeguards to save his son first, the ultimate hero. My thoughts are with his family,” Schwarzenegger wrote in a tweet to his 4.6 million followers.

In related news, Gaspard’s GoFundMe campaign reached over $140,000 in donations from 1,300 donors, well over the $100,000 original goal. A ton of wrestling personalities helped reaching that goal, spearheaded by a $40,000 donation from a suspected John Cena. Chris Jericho, Tony Khan, Shelton Benjamin, Nikki Bella, Rusev, Mick Foley, Santino Marella, Natalya, Cody and Brandi Rhodes, Frankie Kazarian, and many others all donated large sums and so did the Cameo business and entrepreneur Jas Marthur who along with Tony Khan donated $10,000 each.

You can still help by donating to https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-shad-gaspard-family-fund/topdonations.