Apollo Crews wins first title in WWE

May 26, 2020 - by Colin Vassallo

Apollo Crews won his first title in WWE last night on Monday Night Raw, defeating Andrade for the United States title.

It took the 32-year-old six years to finally get some cold aground his waist, having spent two years in NXT and then the subsequent years on the main roster. While on NXT Crews was considered one of the main guys, the main roster hasn’t been that kind to him yet.

Crews was supposed to be part of the Money In The Bank ladder match this year but was taken out due to a knee injury he suffered while wrestling Andrade in late April.

3 Responses

  1. Uncle Jasper says:
    May 26, 2020 at 4:36 pm

    This story should be changed to…. “Apollo Crews wins first, and ONLY title in WWE” because he really isn’t entertaining at all.

  2. Meh says:
    May 26, 2020 at 7:46 pm

    “It took the 32-year-old six years to finally get some cold aground his waist.”
    Gold. Unless Apollo Crews has a waist cold virus that we should know about.

  3. Stonz says:
    May 26, 2020 at 8:53 pm

    I like Apollo! Glad he finally got a title! He’s got the build, and the moves to be an exciting champ! In the article, it claims “It took the 32-year-old six years to finally get some cold aground his waist…” Really? “Cold”, “aground”? Proofread your articles, Colin.

