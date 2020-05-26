Apollo Crews wins first title in WWE

Apollo Crews won his first title in WWE last night on Monday Night Raw, defeating Andrade for the United States title.

It took the 32-year-old six years to finally get some cold aground his waist, having spent two years in NXT and then the subsequent years on the main roster. While on NXT Crews was considered one of the main guys, the main roster hasn’t been that kind to him yet.

Crews was supposed to be part of the Money In The Bank ladder match this year but was taken out due to a knee injury he suffered while wrestling Andrade in late April.