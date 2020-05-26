Adam Cole spotted at AEW’s Memorial Day party

Yesterday at the AEW Memorial Day party Adam Cole was spotted.He was at the AEW New Years party also.

On last week’s episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Britt Baker said:

“It’s all one huge giant family. I hope there is a day in the future, in the near future, where Adam Cole can be in the ring with The Young Bucks and Kenny and Cody and it will come full circle and we can all be one giant happy family again.”

Currently his WWE contract is expected to expire late August / early September.

Rumors abound on social media his days in WWE are numbered.