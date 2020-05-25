Vince Russo on why he didn’t watch AEW Double or Nothing

May 25, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

2 Responses

  1. Kyle Christie says:
    May 25, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    If that’s the case, watch the show and don’t say anything about it. Simples.

  2. JyriErik says:
    May 25, 2020 at 2:36 pm

    Well, I’m sure it’s been said a thousand times on twitter, but I’ll say it here. Based on his logic, he should have gotten it. Not as if he’s got ANYTHING constructive to say about wrestling, so he wouldn’t have gotten any grief because he wouldn’t have said anything if he were to limit himself to constructive criticism.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Sadie Gibbs

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal