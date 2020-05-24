WWE Notes: Angle, Sting, Jarrett, and Edge

– The reason WWE booked Kurt Angle for the upcoming NXT cage match, despite being future endeavored last month, is that he’s still under his 90-day “no compete clause.” The same goes for Drake Maverick.

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports WWE has abandoned the “Rated R Superstar” trademark they filed on Edge last month.

– Despite the fact Sting is no longer under contract to World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE Network News is reporting the company will still be releasing Sting: The Lost Tape on May 31st on the Network, taking a behind the scenes look at Sting from WCW Slamboree ’95.

– WWE Backstage to feature Jeff Jarrett this week…