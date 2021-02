Hana Kimura’s Cause of Death

Japanese Stardom wrestler Hana Kimura, 22, committed suicide on Friday night as she became a target of massive cyber bullying.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that by the time Jungle Kyona got to Hana Kimura’s house at 4 AM, she had passed away. Her cause of death was ingestion of hydrogen-sulfide.

Her mother, Kyoko Kimura, requested to not release any further information.