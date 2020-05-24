Caleb Konley and Zane Riley File To Trademark ‘Revolt’

PWInsider reports that Caleb Konley and Zane Riley filed to trademark the term ‘Revolt’ on 5/19 for the following uses:

-G & S: Bandanas; Hats; Hoodies; T-shirts; Graphic T-shirts.

-G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.

It was reported last week that Konley and Riley sent a cease and desist to Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler over the use of the ‘Fear the Revolt’ term, but the former Revival said they never intended to call themselves the Revolt. They stated that their tag name will instead be FTR.