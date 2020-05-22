“Labor of Love” Featuring Matt Striker Draws Under a Million Views in Debut
FOX’s Labor of Love, which features former WWE star Matt Striker, drew 909,000 viewers last night, reports Showbuzz Daily. Striker referenced his wrestling career during the episode when asked to give a sample of his sperm, saying it would produce kids that could do “backflips off the top rope” and “bodyslam a 400 pound man.” Striker survived the episode and will continue in the competition to pick a man to have a child with Kathy Katzman.
I could only imagine how pitiful this show must be.
Her name is Kristy, not Kathy! 🤦🏻♀️