John Cena Nominated for Daytime Emmy

May 22, 2020 - by James Walsh

The Nickelodeon game show Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader, which is currently hosted by John Cena, has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award. WWE wrote of the announcement: 

Sixteen-time World Champion, actor, best-selling children’s book author — and maybe Daytime Emmy Award winner? 

That could be the case for John Cena, as Nickelodeon’s “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?” has been nominated for Outstanding Game Show. 

The Cenation Leader hosts the show, which features adults testing their grade-school knowledge, and a group of kids provides backup as needed. 

The awards will be presented Friday, June 26 on CBS.

 

