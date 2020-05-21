Sami Zayn Listed as “Injured” by WWE In Stripping Him of his Strap

WWE is now referring to Sami Zayn as “injured” in a preview for the Intercontinental Championship Tournament. WWE’s article previewing the the matches in the tournament to crown a new champion noted that “with Sami Zayn out due to injury, the title will be held in abeyance until the end of the tournament.”

This comes after Zayn was previously just said that Zayn was “unable to compete” which was the reason they were vacating the championship. Zayn chose not to attend the taping which is something everyone has the option to do because of the pandemic. The full preview write-up is below:

The original Intercontinental Championship Tournament field was comprised of Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak, Jeff Hardy, Sheamus, Elias, King Corbin, AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura. With Sami Zayn out due to injury, the title will be held in abeyance until the end of the tournament.

Elias was the first to advance after delivering payback to Corbin, and Bryan joined him later that night by besting his training partner and friend Gulak.

Hardy, Bryan and Nakamura bring experience to the competition as all three have carried the title in the past. The Celtic Warrior will be hunting Grand Slam glory, as he’ll look to add an Intercontinental Title reign to his previous championship stints. Then there’s the surprise presence of The Phenomenal One that sent shockwaves throughout the field.

Who will outlast a loaded field and cash in on the golden title opportunity? Catch the end of the opening round action next Friday on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.