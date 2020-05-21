Ric Flair Confirms He Signed a New WWE Contract

Earlier this month, it was reported that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair had signed a new contract with WWE to keep him under the WWE banner. In a post on his Twitter account today, Flair confirmed he signed a new WWE contract.

He wrote in the tweet, “Limousine Riding, Jet Flying, Styling And Profiling…Then, Now, Forever With @WWE! WOOOOO!”