Martha Hart Responds to WWE’s Attorney Shooting Down Her Claims
Martha Hart explained her reasons for refusing to give her blessing to induct Owen Hart into the WWE Hall of Fame in a new interview. Martha spoke with Forbes promoting tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring episode on her late husband and said, “I would never let a company I held responsible for Owen’s death try to honor him, especially with a fake Hall of Fame that doesn’t even really exist.”
Martha continued, “And there’s not even a hallway of fame. It’s not real. It doesn’t exist. There’s no place you can go and visit and it’s there. It’s just all made up and make-believe and it’s all done for the sole purpose of making money because they just have a show where they have a celebration and, you know, it’s just absurd.”
Martha has always maintained that WWE is directly culpable in Owen’s death at Over the Edge 1999, saying in another interview this week:
“Proper riggers have a few things they would never do. First, they would never do a stunt without redundancy. That didn’t happen; there was no redundancy. Second, they never, ever, let the talent have any control into the stunt. These guys were telling Owen, ‘This cord taped here, don’t pull it until you get to the ground.’ That would never happen; proper riggers don’t rig things this way. The other thing is, WWE is a billion-dollar company. Owen never questioned his safety. He thought for sure they were hiring people that knew what they were doing. He was putting his life in their hands, and they didn’t care. They didn’t have any regard for Owen’s life whatsoever. They went outside of qualified riggers that had good experience.”
Owen died when the internet was still relatively new, and I remember at the time a couple of news sites were saying that the rigging was done in a way to not imitate Sting and the way he would descend in WCW. Vinnie Mac has blurred the truth over the years by saying Owen was supposed to come down from the ceiling like a superhero, but the original plan was for him to come down with his cape over his head and look like an idiot. And further analysis at the time was saying that someone in WWF must have hated that when Sting would come down there would be a 15 second wait while staff would run at him to unhook him from his harness while everyone in the ring would have to stand around and wait. So this special rig was made for Owen with a 1-button release so he could get to the bottom and quickly release himself.
I really hope this episode goes into that as I haven’t heard it ever brought up since Martha settled with the WWF and could never bring it up again.