Ex-WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Dead at 39, Body Found on Venice Beach

source: TMZ

The L.A. County Coroner has identified the body found on L.A.’s Venice Beach as ex-WWE superstar Shad Gaspard … TMZ Sports has learned.

The body was first seen on the beach by a citizen who called cops around 1:30 AM Wednesday … according to our law enforcement sources. We’re told officers responded and recovered the body right near Venice Pier.

The L.A. Fire Department held a news conference Wednesday morning, saying the body matches the description of Shad … a 6’6″ black male over 240 lbs.

As we first reported, he went missing on Sunday afternoon when a group of swimmers, including Shad and his son, Aryeh, got caught in a rip current south of the Pier.

Shad heroically told lifeguards to focus on getting his 10-year-old son to shore safely, but when they returned he’d gone under.

Police and Coast Guard boats and divers searched the rough water for nearly 2 days before suspending their efforts.

Shad loved hanging out at the beach, and less than 2 weeks ago he’d posted a heartwarming vid walking through the sand and surf with Aryeh. Shad wrote, “Love the life I built for my self and my family.”

He was one-half of the popular WWE tag team, Cryme Time, along with his partner, JTG.

He was also a regular at the legendary Gold’s Gym in Venice, and as we learned firsthand … a truly great guy.