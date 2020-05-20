Ex-WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Dead at 39, Body Found on Venice Beach
source: TMZ
The L.A. County Coroner has identified the body found on L.A.’s Venice Beach as ex-WWE superstar Shad Gaspard … TMZ Sports has learned.
The body was first seen on the beach by a citizen who called cops around 1:30 AM Wednesday … according to our law enforcement sources. We’re told officers responded and recovered the body right near Venice Pier.
The L.A. Fire Department held a news conference Wednesday morning, saying the body matches the description of Shad … a 6’6″ black male over 240 lbs.
As we first reported, he went missing on Sunday afternoon when a group of swimmers, including Shad and his son, Aryeh, got caught in a rip current south of the Pier.
Shad heroically told lifeguards to focus on getting his 10-year-old son to shore safely, but when they returned he’d gone under.
Police and Coast Guard boats and divers searched the rough water for nearly 2 days before suspending their efforts.
Shad loved hanging out at the beach, and less than 2 weeks ago he’d posted a heartwarming vid walking through the sand and surf with Aryeh. Shad wrote, “Love the life I built for my self and my family.”
He was one-half of the popular WWE tag team, Cryme Time, along with his partner, JTG.
He was also a regular at the legendary Gold’s Gym in Venice, and as we learned firsthand … a truly great guy.
Sad. Horrible. Awful. But at least the body returned so the family can have closure and give him some sort of proper burial =(
R.I.P. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.
Still have my Cryme Tyme t-shirt. I always hoped that they would make it back too WWE together.
How awful. Condolences to his family. RIP.
Respect And Prayers
RIP. Thoughts are with their family and friends. Super sad, thankful his son made it.
Absolutely, Jake. Lots of times these stories of people missing at sea, 9 out of 10 times they’re lost forever and never found. Thankfully, his body was found and the family have peace of mind that he died a hero. RIP Da Beast.
Rest in Peace, such a underrated wrestler.
Wrestle In Peace, Mr. Gaspard.
Imagine if he survived this, he would have every opportunity knocking at his door from acting to wrestling.
Sad news. Condolences to his family and friends.