Ex-WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Dead at 39, Body Found on Venice Beach

May 20, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

source: TMZ

The L.A. County Coroner has identified the body found on L.A.’s Venice Beach as ex-WWE superstar Shad Gaspard … TMZ Sports has learned.

The body was first seen on the beach by a citizen who called cops around 1:30 AM Wednesday … according to our law enforcement sources. We’re told officers responded and recovered the body right near Venice Pier.

The L.A. Fire Department held a news conference Wednesday morning, saying the body matches the description of Shad … a 6’6″ black male over 240 lbs.

As we first reported, he went missing on Sunday afternoon when a group of swimmers, including Shad and his son, Aryeh, got caught in a rip current south of the Pier.

Shad heroically told lifeguards to focus on getting his 10-year-old son to shore safely, but when they returned he’d gone under.

Police and Coast Guard boats and divers searched the rough water for nearly 2 days before suspending their efforts.

Shad loved hanging out at the beach, and less than 2 weeks ago he’d posted a heartwarming vid walking through the sand and surf with Aryeh. Shad wrote, “Love the life I built for my self and my family.”

He was one-half of the popular WWE tag team, Cryme Time, along with his partner, JTG.

He was also a regular at the legendary Gold’s Gym in Venice, and as we learned firsthand … a truly great guy.

10 Responses

  1. Jake Allen says:
    May 20, 2020 at 10:53 am

    Sad. Horrible. Awful. But at least the body returned so the family can have closure and give him some sort of proper burial =(

  2. Drew says:
    May 20, 2020 at 11:00 am

    R.I.P. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.

    Still have my Cryme Tyme t-shirt. I always hoped that they would make it back too WWE together.

  3. Pisto75666 says:
    May 20, 2020 at 11:03 am

    How awful. Condolences to his family. RIP.

  4. NCW Promoter says:
    May 20, 2020 at 11:51 am

    Respect And Prayers

  5. billet says:
    May 20, 2020 at 11:53 am

    RIP. Thoughts are with their family and friends. Super sad, thankful his son made it.

  6. James says:
    May 20, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    Absolutely, Jake. Lots of times these stories of people missing at sea, 9 out of 10 times they’re lost forever and never found. Thankfully, his body was found and the family have peace of mind that he died a hero. RIP Da Beast.

  7. Bulldawg says:
    May 20, 2020 at 12:56 pm

    Rest in Peace, such a underrated wrestler.

  8. Rico Lewis says:
    May 20, 2020 at 1:28 pm

    Wrestle In Peace, Mr. Gaspard.

  9. John says:
    May 20, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    Imagine if he survived this, he would have every opportunity knocking at his door from acting to wrestling.

  10. Stonz says:
    May 20, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    Sad news. Condolences to his family and friends.

