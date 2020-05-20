A body washed ashore in Venice Beach in the same area where Gaspard vanished

A body washed ashore in Venice Beach in the early hours of Wednesday morning where Shad Gaspard vanished, three days after he went missing while swimming with his family.

An LAPD spokesman giving a press conference said that two adults were walking on the beach at around 1:30AM and due to the low tide at that time they were able to spot the body in the sand. The discovery was made about halfway between the Venice Beach pier and the lifeguard headquarters.

Family members arrived at the scene around an hour after the announcement was made looking for answers. LAPD has refused to identify the body saying it’s too early for that.

The Coroner’s office took over the investigation now and it’s in the process of identifying the body and it could be either hours or days before a positive identification is given.

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its rescue operation yesterday after 16-and-a-half hours of searching with multiple rescue assets covering 70 square nautical miles and seven search patterns. The LAPD however continued its search, enlisting the help of the public in an effort to locate the body.