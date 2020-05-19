Stephanie McMahon Hypes New WWE Evolution of Women Book

May 19, 2020 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: WWE

Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter today to promote the release of Kicking Down The Doors: Female Superstars Are Ruling the Ring and Changing the Game! which she billed as the first book about WWE’s Women’s Evolution. DK Publishing is releasing the book in conjunction with WWE. L.J. Tracosas is the author. 

The book focuses on WWE’s female stars including Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Ronda Rousey, Bayley, and others. 

“Kicking Down Doors is the first book to tell the story of @WWE’s #WomensEvolution. I’m so excited for the next generation of the @WWEUniverse to read these stories and be inspired by the incredible Superstars, past and present.” 

Kicking Down Doors is the first book to tell the story of @WWE’s #WomensEvolution. I’m so excited for the next generation of the @WWEUniverse to read these stories and be inspired by the incredible Superstars, past and present. 

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

2 Responses

  1. Donovan Bentley says:
    May 19, 2020 at 8:25 pm

    We couldn’t put ONE woman kicking on the cover, really? With that title, in this sport, which is just so well documented and kick-y….seems like a wasted opportunity.

  2. Pete Haines says:
    May 19, 2020 at 9:05 pm

    Hopefully there’s a lot of close up pictures of ladies.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Taya Valkyrie

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal