Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

1. Hikaru Shida defeated Dani Jordyn

2. QT Marshall defeated Clutch Adams

3. Marko Stunt defeated Jason Cade

4. Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) defeated Lee Johnson and Musa

5. Rey Fenix defeated Shawn Dean

6. Luther defeated Jon Cruz

7. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) defeated Mike Reed and Ryan Rembrandt

8. Sammy Guevara defeated Alan Angels

9. Darby Allin defeated Serpentico