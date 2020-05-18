U.S. Coast Guard and LA lifeguards resume search to find Shad Gaspard at sea

The U.S. Coast Guard along with lifeguards from Los Angeles County have resumed the search for former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard this morning.

The underwater search for Gaspard was suspended at 7:30PM yesterday according to a report by FOX 11 and the surf combined with the weather made for challenging conditions.

Gaspard’s 10-year-old son was saved by lifeguards and evaluated by LAFD paramedics and it was determined that he did not require hospitalization, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

A video uploaded from the search site shows the bad weather and the tough conditions that everyone involved in finding him are facing.