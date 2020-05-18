Ninth and final entrant in the Casino Ladder Match to be determined
Your ninth & final entrant in the Casino Ladder Match is a mystery & will be revealed at Double or Nothing! Let us know in the comments below who you think it will be. Order Double or Nothing on Sat, May 23rd on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN
Participants announced for AEW’s Casino Ladder match:
Luchasaurus
Darby Allin
Colt Cabana
Orange Cassidy
Fenix
Scorpio Sky
Kip Sabian
Frankie Kazarian
AND a mystery participant will take a 9th spot.
