Martha Hart talks about never letting Owen in the “garbage” WWE Hall of Fame

In an interview with CBS Sports, Martha Hart detailed the series of events that led to her husband’s fall to death on that Over The Edge pay-per-view in May 1999.

Hart is currently doing media rounds to promote tomorrow’s Dark Side Of The Ring season finale which will tackle the death of her husband.

Martha said that she has forgiven Vince McMahon and the rest of the Hart family, even though she has no relationship with them anymore because they decided to take WWE’s side in her lawsuit against them.

“I don’t hold any grudges. I hope life has been kind to all of them. My life hasn’t been easy, and I certainly wouldn’t wish harm on anyone,” Martha said. She added that if she sees any of the other Harts in the street, she’s always polite to them and she tells her kids to be respectful towards them as well.

“I’m really sad they couldn’t find the strength to support me. It’s unfortunate that they put their own self-interests above the welfare of me and my kids and getting justice for Owen,” she said.

And what about the WWE Hall of Fame? Well, according to Martha, it’s never going to happen.

“Their Hall of Fame? They don’t even have a Hallway of Fame. It doesn’t exist. There’s nothing. It’s a fake entity. There’s nothing real or tangible. It’s just an event they have to make money. They put it on TV and have a celebration, and it’s just so ridiculous. I would never even entertain it. It’s garbage,” she said.