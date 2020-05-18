New Owen Hart merchandise available for the first time in 20 years
New Owen Hart merchandise has been released thanks to a partnership between The Owen Hart Foundation, Dark Side Of The Ring, and Pro Wrestling Tees.
This is the first time in 20 years that merchandise featuring Owen’s likeness has been made available and its release coincides with tonight’s season two finale of the highly-popular Dark Side Of The Ring series which will tackle the death of Owen Hart. All profits from sales will be donated to the Owen Hart Foundation.
“Excited to announce that we signed a deal w/ both Martha Hart & @VICE to bring you BRAND NEW Owen Hart shirts along with the first @DarkSideOfRing shirts,” Ryan Barkan of Pro Wrestling Tees wrote.
Two shirts, one featuring Owen celebrating, and one with his logo, are selling for $24.99 each. Both feature the Dark Side Of The Ring logo as well.
First Official Owen Hart T-Shirt in 20 Years – All Proceeds Go To The OHF!
To commemorate Vice Media's Dark Side of the Ring Episode 'Owen Hart's Final Days' the OHF has produced Owen Hart T-shirts with One Hour Tees. Includes a Authenticity Certificate. https://t.co/hcJOAvBgUt pic.twitter.com/sCSKnmo3jV
— The Owen Hart Foundation (@owen_foundation) May 19, 2020
