AS I SEE IT 5/18: The Man…is a Mom!
Bob Magee
Pro Wrestling: Between the Sheets
PWBTS.com
PWBTS on Facebook
In one of the most unique…and genuinely touching moments in wrestling in my memory… we learned last Monday that The Man…was a Mom! The rumor had been flying around online all last Monday afternoon….but was not confirmed until the beginning of the show.
Beginning in 2013 at the Performance Center, Becky Lynch progressed to be one of the top two or three figures in WWE, reaching the heights of main eventing WrestleMania with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in 2019. She’s been a major mainstream media figure as well, with a recent cameo in Showtime’s Billions, and rumors of a spot in an upcoming Marvel movie. But her time in WWE is at an end for the moment.
Lynch tweeted: “I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true….l entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I’ll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much.”
In an interview with PEOPLE, Lynch said that she found out that she was pregnant last month. The first test, which she took wrong, was negative, but then she bought a digital pregnancy test and it came positive. “I was with Seth at the time and he just threw his hands up in the air, all excited”…
“I’ve always, always wanted kids,” Lynch told PEOPLE of her pregnancy. “I’m just so career-focused that it became one of those things that, when you’re chasing a dream for so long, I always wondered, ‘Am I going to get around to it? Is it going to happen for me?’ ”
Lynch said she had all sorts of brand new feelings too: “Of course, you start to become nervous, too, because you’ve lived your whole life as thinking for yourself and yourself alone…Now you have this whole other person that you have to look after and grow, and make sure that you’re doing everything that you possibly can to make sure that they are the healthiest and the safest that they can be…But we’re just so, so excited. Just so excited for how much love we’re going to give that little thing.”
When it comes to returning to the ring, Lynch says she won’t be making a decision any time soon. “It’s just such a joyous time and then such a sad time too. I loved this and I’ve given my life to this. I’ve achieved everything that I want to achieve in this business,” she explained.
The People article indicated that Lynch and Rollins originally planned to get married in May, until COVID 19 happened. She suggested they’d wait until the pandemic passes and the baby is born.
Seth Rollins also added the following in a tweet, accompanying a picture of Becky Lynch showing her actual pregnancy test:
“I took this [picture] a few moments after we got the best news of our lives and I don’t think could’ve captured anything more beautiful. I can’t put into words how much it means to me. Thank you all for your support over the last couple of days. December can’t come soon enough!”
Maybe it’s the time we’re living in…where daily announcements of COVID 19 related deaths, hospitalizations, and the like from Mayors and Governors create a seemingly endless litany of anxiety, isolation, loneliness, and sorrow…but I genuinely loved that five minute segment where Lynch announced her pregnancy, and Asuka’s reaction.
What made it better was that WWE kayfabed the change in stipulation for the Money In The Bank match (which was pre-taped prior to the PPV) until last Monday night not just to fans, but talent. Asuka did know by showtime last Monday night she was getting the belt from Lynch, but didn’t know why.
It was nice to hear some GOOD news for a change…anywhere. In a business that specializes in creating worked emotion, genuine emotion and real life happenings can affect a viewer so much more. It certainly did last Monday for me. Wrestling is usually at its best when it takes advantage of moments like this….and it was definitely at its best here.
(CM Punk suggested on WWE Backlash that he’d rather have seen WWE take it to that point, but instead go one step further, and turn ASUKA into a mega-heel by misting Lynch in the face. In the era of COVID 19, I have the idea that misting a pregnant woman…aka breathing on her…might not exactly be the best idea.)
Mick Foley agreed, then also told those on his Twitter feed why Lynch might make a really good Mom:
“Yesterday’s news of Becky Lynch expecting a child was one of the best things I have ever seen in wrestling. Life has not been easy for any of us during this pandemic…and discovering something to smile about, something to believe in, something to take our minds off the state of the world, is like a much needed elixir for the emotional toll of living in self isolation. Becky’s wonderful news arrived during a time when I personally needed a little boost…and I’m sure her announcement lightened countless moods, and put smiles on countless faces…around the country, and the globe.
Becky’s good news got me thinking about all the times she has selflessly stepped up to help me on a personal basis, never pausing for a moment to consider what might be in it for her. While TMZ did end up using a heartfelt video Becky had sent to me, for me to forward to a young fan with autism, neither of us knew, or even had any clue TMZ would be touched by the tale. In the video, Becky tells her young fan…who had been distraught to learn that his #WrestleMania vacation had been cancelled…due to the virus…that she will be thinking of him, and even imagining she sees him in the audience during her Mania match with Shayna Baszler.
I think the reaction of the child’s mother, upon seeing the video, paints a very accurate picture of the joy ‘The Man’ brought to that family. [She said] ‘WOW! WOW! WOW! WOW! I can’t thank you enough! I was crying my eyes out’.
In keeping with Vince McMahon’s usual way of doing business…24 hours after the announcement of Lynch’s pregnancy, WWE Shop had “THE MOM” gimmicks for sale. Lynch took it in good humor, saying “Can’t even be mad at it….I need formula money”.
There is one all too real and sobering side to Lynch’s announcement, though.
It’s been rumored that Vince McMahon is fine with Rollins taking time off later in the year for a paternity leave as Lynch’s pregnancy moves along…but what will happen as the months go along?
Will Seth Rollins have to self-isolate away from his pregnant fiancee if he’s going to continue working in the era of COVID 19? While WWE is heavily testing all talent and staff that work TV tapings at the Performance Center, is Rollins going to want to take a chance with being exposed when he has a pregnant fiancee? Will Lynch want Rollins to work them?
Until next time….