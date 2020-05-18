AS I SEE IT 5/18: The Man…is a Mom!

In one of the most unique…and genuinely touching moments in wrestling in my memory… we learned last Monday that The Man…was a Mom! The rumor had been flying around online all last Monday afternoon….but was not confirmed until the beginning of the show.

Beginning in 2013 at the Performance Center, Becky Lynch progressed to be one of the top two or three figures in WWE, reaching the heights of main eventing WrestleMania with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in 2019. She’s been a major mainstream media figure as well, with a recent cameo in Showtime’s Billions, and rumors of a spot in an upcoming Marvel movie. But her time in WWE is at an end for the moment.

Lynch tweeted: “I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true….l entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I’ll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much.”

In an interview with PEOPLE, Lynch said that she found out that she was pregnant last month. The first test, which she took wrong, was negative, but then she bought a digital pregnancy test and it came positive. “I was with Seth at the time and he just threw his hands up in the air, all excited”…

“I’ve always, always wanted kids,” Lynch told PEOPLE of her pregnancy. “I’m just so career-focused that it became one of those things that, when you’re chasing a dream for so long, I always wondered, ‘Am I going to get around to it? Is it going to happen for me?’ ”

Lynch said she had all sorts of brand new feelings too: “Of course, you start to become nervous, too, because you’ve lived your whole life as thinking for yourself and yourself alone…⁣Now you have this whole other person that you have to look after and grow, and make sure that you’re doing everything that you possibly can to make sure that they are the healthiest and the safest that they can be…But we’re just so, so excited. Just so excited for how much love we’re going to give that little thing.”⁣

When it comes to returning to the ring, Lynch says she won’t be making a decision any time soon. “It’s just such a joyous time and then such a sad time too. I loved this and I’ve given my life to this. I’ve achieved everything that I want to achieve in this business,” she explained.⁣

The People article indicated that Lynch and Rollins originally planned to get married in May, until COVID 19 happened. She suggested they’d wait until the pandemic passes and the baby is born.

Seth Rollins also added the following in a tweet, accompanying a picture of Becky Lynch showing her actual pregnancy test:

“I took this [picture] a few moments after we got the best news of our lives and I don’t think could’ve captured anything more beautiful. I can’t put into words how much it means to me. Thank you all for your support over the last couple of days. December can’t come soon enough!”

Maybe it’s the time we’re living in…where daily announcements of COVID 19 related deaths, hospitalizations, and the like from Mayors and Governors create a seemingly endless litany of anxiety, isolation, loneliness, and sorrow…but I genuinely loved that five minute segment where Lynch announced her pregnancy, and Asuka’s reaction.

What made it better was that WWE kayfabed the change in stipulation for the Money In The Bank match (which was pre-taped prior to the PPV) until last Monday night not just to fans, but talent. Asuka did know by showtime last Monday night she was getting the belt from Lynch, but didn’t know why.