Scott Norton on the Dark Side of the Ring: Road Warriors episode

Scott Norton Via Facebook:

I watched the Dark side of the ring episode on the Road Warriors again. I’ve been pretty outspoken about the content of the show. My interview lasted 3 1/2 hours and I told some really wild stories and some really great stories about Mike unfortunately hardly any of them made the show. I’ve been pretty hard on the boys and probably shouldn’t have been. I’m sure everybody else told some really great stories about Mike! also. I over reacted and I now realize they can spin it anyway they want and there’s nothing I can do about it. If I offended anybody on the show I’m sorry! No one can define a man’s life in one hour tv show. I know that all the boys on the show loved and cared a great deal about Mike!

R.I.P HAWK!!!