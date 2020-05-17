Scott Norton on the Dark Side of the Ring: Road Warriors episode

Scott Norton Via Facebook:

I watched the Dark side of the ring episode on the Road Warriors again. I’ve been pretty outspoken about the content of the show. My interview lasted 3 1/2 hours and I told some really wild stories and some really great stories about Mike ￼unfortunately hardly any of them made the show. ￼I’ve been pretty hard on the boys and probably shouldn’t have been. I’m sure everybody else told some really great stories about Mike! also. I over reacted and I now realize they can spin it anyway they want and there’s nothing I can do about it. If I offended anybody on the show I’m sorry! No one can define a man’s life in one hour tv show. I know that all the boys on the show loved and cared a great deal about Mike!

R.I.P HAWK!!!