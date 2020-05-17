JR attends UFC event, Daniels Hypes SCU Being involved in Casio Ladder Match
– Jim Ross appears to have been in attendance at this weekend’s UFC on ESPN 9, rocking a UFC-branded face mask. Ross posted to Twitter with a pic of himself at the show. (And yes, a lot of people have told him that his mask was upside down.) Our full report from the show is here.
Thanks @danawhite 🤠 pic.twitter.com/JHaSxZ0Mst
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) May 17, 2020
– Christopher Daniels is hyping SCU’s involvement in the Casio Ladder Match at Double or Nothing.
— Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) May 17, 2020
Guess it’s better to take a selfie to show people how you are aware of face mask. Unfortunately it was just for show and not really for self preservation