JR attends UFC event, Daniels Hypes SCU Being involved in Casio Ladder Match

May 17, 2020 - by James Walsh

– Jim Ross appears to have been in attendance at this weekend’s UFC on ESPN 9, rocking a UFC-branded face mask. Ross posted to Twitter with a pic of himself at the show. (And yes, a lot of people have told him that his mask was upside down.) Our full report from the show is here.

– Christopher Daniels is hyping SCU’s involvement in the Casio Ladder Match at Double or Nothing.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Related Posts

One Response

  1. Steve says:
    May 17, 2020 at 9:34 pm

    Guess it’s better to take a selfie to show people how you are aware of face mask. Unfortunately it was just for show and not really for self preservation

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Aubrey Edwards

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal