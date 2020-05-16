What does Jim Cornette think of Becky Lynch’s pregnancy?

May 16, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
Post Category: News Tags: Becky Lynch
If I had a wife and she came home and told me she was pregnant I wouldn’t care about her losing that million dollar a year income. Especially if I earned enough to take care of us and the new baby. What does Cornette think she should have done? Abort the baby so she could keep earning that money. To some people, there are more important things in life than making money.
Lmfao he’s not wrong. It’s not PC and I’m sure almost everyone disagrees with this one, but he really isn’t wrong at all.
Obviously she loves her life more than money, and that’s admirable. She’s made the money, he’s making alot of money they’re set why do they need to make more to start a family? It just shows she is more intune at life at 33 than Jim is at 58.
im sure seth makes enough to sustain them having a good living. and if she wants to have a baby, go for it. not everybody’s dreams are about making money.
Old man yells at cloud. It’s not all about money and if I was Rollins or Lynch, I’d beat him up in RL for that.
It’s irresponsible imo. They spent a year shoving you down everyones throats, main event Wrestlemania and beat the biggest draw in womens wrestling history in Ronda Rousey, put you cleanly over Shayna Baszler at the last ppv, but you cant mention that youre trying to get knocked up so they can do a blowoff angle. Have some respect for the business.
So people are upset that the guy who has lived, breathed, and ate wrestling for his entire life is saying that a woman who’s at the top of her career is leaving it to have a kid is dumb? Do you want Jim to be hypocritical with his comments and swoon for her even though he never had kids because he was too busy with the business?
If you want to hear someone being happy for Becky Lynch, then go ask other people who left/tried to leave wrestling to have a family – Jackie Gayda, Awesome Kong… even Stephanie would leave during her pregnancies. And it’s not even that Jim is saying Becky’s dumb for wanting a kid – it’s that she’s dumb for doing it at the height of her career instead of waiting.
Maybe she couldn’t wait. Maybe this wasn’t planned and she just found herself with baby. but even if it was planned, she’s not dumb for wanting to have a baby. It’s her life and if she decided she wanted to get pregnant, it’s her choice.
Maybe she might want her child to be able to at least remember seeing her mum do what she does
If Becky has a boy, think she’ll name it James?
Since live a events are gone for the foreseeable future, this makes perfect sense. When she comes back in a year hopefully the place will bo crazy because she will be a fresh face.
