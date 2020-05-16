Total Bellas Rating Rebounds

The ratings and viewership for Total Bellas turned around this week following last week’s drop. Thursday night’s episode brought in a 0.20 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 485,000 viewers, up 11% and 17% from last week’s 0.18 demo rating and 415,000 viewers. Both numbers were still pretty well below the 0.24 demo rating and audience of 600,000 from two weeks ago.

Total Bellas ranked at #25 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, with MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation taking the top spot (0.47 demo rating/862,000 viewers).

