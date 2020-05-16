Malcolm Bivens

Real Name: Stokely Hathaway

Height: 5’8″

Weight: 174 lbs.

Date of Birth:

From: Harlem, New York

Pro Debut: 2014

Trained By: ROH Dojo

Finishing Move: Soul Food

Biography

– Bivens has been known as Chuck Taylor, Courtenay Moore, Ramon or simply by his real name Stokely Hathaway. He has also been nicknamed the Big Stoke.

– Bivens has been widely known as a manager within his career. He has managed the faction Catch Point (EVOLVE), The Indy stable The Dream Team, Black Friday Management (MLW) & most recently the tag team Indus Sher (NXT).

– April 18, 2014, Stokely made his in ring debut by teaming with Moose in a losing effort to The Brutal Burgers (Cheeseburger & Bob Evans) at ROH Future of Honor #1.

– October 1, 2016, Taylor competed in the CWF Mid-Atlantic 16th Annual Rumble.

– August 13, 2017, Stokely won the A1 Outer Limits Title in a 4-Way.

– September 10th, Stokely would retain the title against Eddie Kingston.

– November 26th, Stokely would retain the title in a 14-Man Battle Royal.

– March 11, 2018, Stokely would vacate the title.

– March 11, 2019, WWE announced the signing of Stokely. He would go by Court Moore at live events but switch his name to Malcolm Bivens & debut a year later on March 25, 2020 representing Bivens Enterprises and managing the tag team Indus Sher (Saurav Gurjar & Rinku Singh).