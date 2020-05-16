Lio Rush on WWE: “There were also some things I didn’t morally agree with”
“My experience in the WWE had some highs that I really enjoyed, but there were a lot of lows that I had to overcome. There were also some things I didn’t morally agree with, in terms of the way things were handled. And that’s fine – different people have different experiences, and I can only speak for myself. There are a lot of good memories I can hold onto, but there are other some times that will stick with me emotionally for the rest of my life.”
source: SI.com
Wow!! When.the issue of “morality” is brought up, you best be squeaky clean cuz the internet mafia will find all your fault. It’s okay to say you didn’t agree with this or that but saying morally was wrong watch out. Yea without sin cast the 1st stone
The guy who brings groupies to his job has the nerve to complain about being criticized? Hey Lio, I think it was morally wrong for WWE to force me to watch your no talent big ego ass. What about that?