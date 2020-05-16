Lio Rush on WWE: “There were also some things I didn’t morally agree with”

“My experience in the WWE had some highs that I really enjoyed, but there were a lot of lows that I had to overcome. There were also some things I didn’t morally agree with, in terms of the way things were handled. And that’s fine – different people have different experiences, and I can only speak for myself. There are a lot of good memories I can hold onto, but there are other some times that will stick with me emotionally for the rest of my life.”

source: SI.com