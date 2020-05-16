Jake Atlas

Real Name: Kenny Marquez

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 200 lbs.

Date of Birth: October 5, 1994

From: El Monte, California

Pro Debut: August 6, 2016

Trained By: Santino Bros Wrestling Academy

Finishing Move: Rainbow DDT

Biography

– Atlas worked with the WWE as early as 2018 by being a ambassador for the company and also a part of the Be a Star program.

– Atlas is openly gay & a representative of the LGBT community.

– August 6, 2016, Atlas made his in ring debut by defeating Robby Phoenix by DQ.

– November 20th, Atlas competed in the UEW West Coast Cruiser Cup ’16.

– December 10th, Atlas competed in a 4-Way for the vacant FCW Lightweight Title.

– February 4, 2017, Atlas competed in the FCW Proving Grounds Tournament.

– May 5th, Atlas competed in the EWF Great Goliath Rumble.

– September 29th, Atlas challenged Eli Everfly for the FCW Lightweight Title.

– November 18th, Atlas competed in the APW/GRPW Young Lions Cup ’17.

– January 27, 2018, Atlas challenged Tyler Bateman for the AWS Championship.

– August 17th, Atlas would lose to Ultimo Dragon at APW Sucker Free.

– November 2nd, Atlas challenged Nate Coy for the APW Junior Heavyweight Title.

– December 21st, Atlas defeated Brody King for the SBW Championship.

– January 18, 2019, Atlas would win the vacant PCW ULTRA Light Heavyweight Title in a 5-Way.

– February 1st, Atlas competed in a 3-Way for the APW Junior Heavyweight Title.

– February 21st, Heart Eyes Emoji (Atlas, Heather Monroe & Ray Rosas) competed in the Bar Wrestling Trios Tournament.

– April 6th, Atlas competed in the GCW Clusterf*ck Battle Royal.

– April 13th, Atlas challenged Artemis Spencer for the DEFY Championship.

– May 26th, Atlas challenged Jordan Devlin for the OTT Championship.

– June 15th, Atlas defeated Jungle Boy for the APW Junior Heavyweight Title.

– July 5th, Atlas competed in the APW/PWR King of the Indies ’19.

– August 2nd, Atlas defeated Jacob Fatu for the APW Universal Title.

– August 17th, Atlas lost the SBW Title to Ray Rosas.

– August 29th, Atlas competed in the AAW Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament ’19.

– September 22nd, Atlas competed in the PWG Battle of Los Angeles ’19.

– September 27th, Atlas would retain the APW Universal Title in a 4-Way against Pentagon Jr, Rey Fenix & Shawn Spears.

– September 28th, Atlas would lose to Bateman at ROH Death Before Dishonor: Fallout.

– October 23rd, it had been reported that Atlas had signed with the WWE.

– November 8th, Atlas challenged Nick Gage for the GCW Title.

– January 10, 2020, Atlas would lose the PCW ULTRA Light Heavyweight Title to Douglas James in a 3-Way.

– April 1st, Atlas made his NXT TV debut in a losing effort to Dexter Lumis.

– April 22nd, Atlas would lose to Kushida in the Interim Cruiserweight title Tournament on NXT TV.

– May 13th, Atlas would defeat Tony Nese in the Interim Cruiserweight title Tournament on NXT TV.