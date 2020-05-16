Indi Hartwell

Real Name: Samantha De Martin

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 139 lbs.

Date of Birth: August 17, 1996

From: Melbourne, Australia

Resides: Orlando, Florida

Pro Debut: March 19, 2016

Trained By: PCW Academy

Finishing Move: Springboard Dropkick

Biography

– Hartwell has been nicknamed Impressive.

– October 15, 2016, Hartwell competed in a 4-Way at PCW Destiny ’16.

– April 4, 2017, Hartwell would lose to Thunder Rosa at WrestleCon Women’s Super Show.

– September 23rd, Hartwell defeated Savannah Summers in a Table Match at PCW Evolution 3.

– November 24th, Hartwell challenged Tessa Blanchard for the WC Lady of the Ring Title.

– January 19, 2018, Hartwell challenged Shazza McKenzie for the PWWA Title.

– May 5th, Hartwell would become the inaugural Newy Pro Women’s Champion by winning a tournament held for the vacant title.

– June 15th, Hartwell defeated Casey Johns for the RCW Women’s Title.

– June 30th, Hartwell would win the vacant BCW Women’s Title.

– August 31st, Hartwell would lose the BCW Women’s Title to Melina in a 3-Way.

– September 23rd, Hartwell competed in the MCW Queen of GLOW Tournament.

– December 1st, Hartwell would lose the Newy Pro Women’s Title to Harley Wonderland in a 3-Way.

– March 29, 2019, Hartwell competed in the RISE of the Contenders Rumble.

– May 24th, Hartwell would lose the RCW Women’s Title to Miki Fortune.

– June 22nd, Hartwell defeated Jordynne Grace for the WSW Women’s Title.

– September 13th, it had been reported that Hartwell has signed with the WWE & placed under the NXT banner

– January 15, 2020, Hartwell made her NXT TV debut by competing in the NXT Women’s Title #1 Contendership Battle Royal.

– April 20th, Hartwell made her RAW debut by losing to Shayna Baszler by referee’s decision.

– May 13th, Hartwell would lose to Tegan Nox on NXT TV.