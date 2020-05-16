Foley on Taker: “he allowed people to know that his confidence had been suffering”

Foley talks about learning The Undertaker was doubting himself:



“I didn’t know that his confidence had been hurting. Yeah, that was a surprise to me, not only that his confidence had been suffering, but that he allowed people to know that his confidence had been suffering. He’s always been the consummate professional, so to know that he was questioning his own abilities, that was a revelation to me. I think because success is subjective in our business. It’s not like you can gauge it based on a batting average. In baseball, if a guy can’t get around on the fastball, his career is done. Whereas, in sports entertainment, you are often at your peak years after your physical peak ends. In that you understand more about crowd psychology, you connect more with the fans, and you find ways to have better matches even though your prime physical years are over. I think there’s a fine line between self-confidence and delusion. I think some of us, myself included when we get older tiptoe over that line and still believe we have that one last match left in us.”

source: comicbook.com