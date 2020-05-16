Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt movie Ball and Chain picked up by Netflix

The Wrap is reporting that an upcoming movie featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt has been scooped up by streaming giant Netflix. This will be Johnson’s second movie exclusively for Netflix.

The movie, titled Ball and Chain, follows a troubled married couple, played by Johnson and Blunt, who receive superpowers that only work when they are together.

Oscar nominee Emily V. Gordon will write the script based on the ’90s comic of the same name by Scott Lobdell. It will be produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions, Kevin Misher for Misher Films and Emily Blunt for Ledbury Productions. Executive Producers are Andy Berman for Misher Films, and Scott Lobdell.

“One of our main initiatives at Seven Bucks is to continue to find the best platforms to tell stories that entertain and inspire on a global scale. Netflix is the perfect partner to deliver this epic superhero/romantic comedy experience alongside us, and we’re excited to be back in business with the Netflix team. I’m also excited to not only reunite with dear friend Emily Blunt in front of the camera, but to also collaborate as producing partners as we bring Emily V. Gordon’s script to life,” Johnson told TheWrap in a statement.

The two Hollywood A-listers have already teamed up to star in Disney’s Jungle Cruise which will now be released next Summer.