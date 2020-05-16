Dragon Gate Cancels All Shows Through June
We reported last month that Dragon Gate cancelled all of their scheduled events through May as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. As of today, they have now cancelled all events through June 10. The announcement reads:
Due to the ongoing efforts to prevent further spread of Covid-19, at this time we are announcing the further cancellation of all live events through June 10th. We apologize for the inconvenience.
6/2 Tokyo
6/6 & 7 Fukuoka
6/8 Kagoshima
6/9 Nagasaki
6/10 Kokurakita
They are still holding the King of Gate 2020 tournament with empty arena shows.