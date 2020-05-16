Dragon Gate Cancels All Shows Through June

May 16, 2020 - by James Walsh

We reported last month that Dragon Gate cancelled all of their scheduled events through May as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. As of today, they have now cancelled all events through June 10. The announcement reads: 

Due to the ongoing efforts to prevent further spread of Covid-19, at this time we are announcing the further cancellation of all live events through June 10th. We apologize for the inconvenience. 

6/2 Tokyo 

6/6 & 7 Fukuoka 

6/8 Kagoshima 

6/9 Nagasaki 

6/10 Kokurakita 

They are still holding the King of Gate 2020 tournament with empty arena shows.

