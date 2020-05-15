5/15/20 WWE 205 Live Recap

The opening credits roll. Byron Saxton and Corey Graves are on commentary from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Tehuti Miles vs. Tyler Breeze

Miles throws a towel at Breeze and delivers an elbow. Miles beats Breeze into the corner, but Breeze fights back and slams Miles to the mat with a spine-buster. Miles comes back with a forearm shot and then he sends Breeze to the floor with a dropkick. Breeze gets back into the ring, but Miles stomps on him. Miles delivers a few shots in the corner and then drops him with a neck-breaker. Miles goes for the cover, but Breeze kicks out. Miles kicks Breeze in the face and stomps him in the corner. Miles delivers another neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Breeze kicks out. Miles delivers a right hand and clubs Breeze across the back. Miles slaps Breeze in the face and kicks him in the midsection. Miles applies a rear chin-lock, but Breeze gets free and connects with the Supermodel Kick. Breeze goes for the cover, but Miles kicks out. Breeze sets Miles up top, but Miles counters with a few right hands. Miles comes off the ropes, but Breeze connects with another kick to the face.

Breeze goes for a hurricanrana, but Miles catches him and slams him to the mat. Miles goes for the cover, but Breeze kicks out. Miles goes for another neck-breaker, but Breeze counters and plants Miles with the Unprettier and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Tyler Breeze

—

On Wednesday’s NXT, the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship continues with Akira Tozawa vs. El Hijo Del Fantasma and Drake Maverick vs. Kushida.

Footage of a Ten-Man Tag Team match from two months ago is shown. Jack Gallagher and Tony Nese were teammates, but fought with each other. Then, footage of Nese costing Gallagher a match about a month ago is shown. Finally, footage of Nese attacking Isaiah Scott on this past Wednesday’s NXT is shown, followed by Gallagher defeating Scott.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Jack Gallagher vs. Tony Nese

Gallagher applies a wrist-lock, but Nese takes him down to the mat. Nese goes for a knee-bar, but Gallagher gets free and delivers a series of right hands. Gallagher delivers a few uppercuts and then sends Nese to the floor. Nese gets back into the ring, but Gallagher rams him into the corner. Gallagher charges, but Nese catches him with a back elbow. Nese delivers a kick to the midsection and then takes Gallagher to the mat. Nese goes for the cover, but Gallagher kicks out. Nese applies a rear chin-lock and then turns it into a side-headlock. Gallagher gets to his feet and takes Nese down with a crucifix pin, but Nese kicks out. Nese comes back and delivers a back-breaker. Nese goes for the cover, but Gallagher kicks out. Nese slams Gallagher into the corner and then slams him to the mat. Nese goes for the cover, but Gallagher kicks out. Nese applies a body-scissors, but Gallagher gets free and delivers right hands. Nese comes back and takes Gallagher down and applies a Boston Crab. Gallagher gets free and delivers body shots.

Gallagher sends Nese off the ropes, but Nese slides under and trips Gallagher up. Nese pulls Gallagher to the floor, but Gallagher slams him into the barricade. Gallagher tosses Nese back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Nese kicks out. Gallagher kicks Nese in the chest a few times, but Nese comes back with forearm shots. Gallagher delivers a headbutt to the ribs, but Nese comes back with a shot to the throat. Nese drapes Gallagher over the top rope and connects with the springboard monsault. Nese goes for the cover, but Gallagher kicks out. Gallagher back Nese into the corner and then comes off the ropes, but Nese grabs him and plants him with a Sunset Driver. Nese goes for the cover, but Gallagher kicks out. Nese goes for the Running Nese, but Gallagher counters with a headbutt. Gallagher charges at Nese, but Nese charges and rolls him up for two. Gallagher gets his own roll-up for two and then delivers a back elbow to Nese. Gallagher delivers a Roaring Elbow and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Jack Gallagher

-After the match, Gallagher gets in Nese’s face and says they are not done.