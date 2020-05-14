Scorpio Sky announced for the Casino ladder match

May 14, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
Your fifth entrant in the Casino Ladder Match is @ScorpioSky! Is he your pick to take the win? Order Double or Nothing on Saturday, May 23rd on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (International Fans Only) #AEWDoN
A post shared by All Elite Wrestling (@allelitewrestling) on May 14, 2020 at 2:13pm PDT
