Road Warriors Episode of Dark Side of the Ring Delivers 2nd Highest Number Ever

Tuesday’s episode of Vice TV’s “Dark Side of the Ring” at 10pm ET drew 264,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up from last week’s episode on Herb Abrams and his UWF promotion, which drew 246,000 viewers.

This week’s one-hour episode focused on WWE Hall of Famers The Road Warriors, Hawk and Animal.

This week’s episode ranked #68 on the Cable Top 150, drawing a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Last week’s episode ranked #71 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

“Dark Side of the Ring” this week drew the second-best viewership in the history of the show.