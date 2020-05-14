Ricky Morton refutes Bobby Eaton rumor
Fake News, Bobby Eaton is not in the hospital. We talk everyday on the phone. He is in good health and staying safe.
— School of Morton (@RealRickyMorton) May 14, 2020
Fake News, Bobby Eaton is not in the hospital. We talk everyday on the phone. He is in good health and staying safe.
— School of Morton (@RealRickyMorton) May 14, 2020
Why is it always Fake News? Why can’t things just not be true anymore? Someone got a bit of bad info, doesn’t mean they made it up. I don’t think people know what the word “fake” means anymore. News can be wrong or incorrect without being “fake”.
@Motorhead
Scripted news? News entertainment?