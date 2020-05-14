Ric Flair Signs Contract with WWE

While it appears Sting no longer has any type of contract with WWE, that does not appear to be the case of the Nature Boy Ric Flair. According to a report by WrestlingInc.com, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently signed a new contract to stay under the WWE banner. So as of now, Flair is still under contract with WWE.

It was previously reported in December that Flair’s previous deal was due to expire at the end of the year. Flair appeared on WWE programming last month for Triple H’s 25th Anniversary celebration on Friday Night Smackdown with a video message congratulating Triple H.

Flair’s daughter, Charlotte Flair, is also a WWE Superstar and the current NXT women’s champion.